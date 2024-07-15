SACRIFICE becomes an integrated phase of any father’s life.

After all, becoming a father means putting your kids and your wife’s needs before your own.

Just like this Malaysian man who is looking to give up his motorcycle in exchange for a car to ensure an easier commute once his child is born.

Concerned father-to-be Muhammad Farees recently took to Facebook group, ‘Swap Kereta Suka Sama Suka’ to post that he wishes to trade his motorcycle for a car.

He explained that he does not possess the finances to purchase a car, hence he has opted to trade in his motorcycle.

Farees shared that this urgency is due to the arrival of his eldest child in November, and he is open to any cars.

He added that his wife will decide which car is best for their baby and he will stand by her choice.

“What car should I buy? I don’t have money to buy a car.

“In November, my child will be born. I don’t mind what car it is.

“I’ll let my wife choose the car since she’s the one who will be using it. Whatever she wants, I’m okay with it. Thank you.”

His post has not only gotten 3,000 likes but as well as over 1,000 comments from Malaysian netizens who were moved by the man’s commitment to prepare for his baby’s arrival.

“This brother is really good. He thinks about his baby and his wife and not about his expensive hobby. I hope he stays steadfast and that everything goes smoothly,” commented netizen Didi.

Comments very quickly flooded in from helpful Malaysians offering their cars in exchange for Farees’s motorcycle.

‘Inspira 2011 (auto) market value over RM20,000. If interested, just swap, no need to top up. I’m donating this for the child who will be born soon,” commented another Facebook user.

Some even suggested what kind of car he should swap his motorcycle with, such as a sedan car, so that his family will have more space.