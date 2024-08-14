BADMINTON singles sensation Lee Zii Jia made the country proud when he secured the second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

But the World No. 3 now has Malaysian netizens in tears with his sweet, multilingual post on his Olympic journey.

“Huge acknowledgment to my team for making this dream a reality that a professional team can go this far, lot of ups and downs since 2022 and I’m proud of myself that I didn’t give up in those time of struggle,” said Zii Jia in his Instagram post.

He also thanked his fellow Malaysians and fans from all over the world for being his “backbone and emotional support system”, along with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and chef de mission (CDM), Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin for the accommodation arrangement and most importantly sorting out the AD pass allocation during the Olympics period.

He also inserted a special thanks to Malaysian squash legend and eight-time world champion Datuk Nicol Ann David for being there to give him her full support at every match.

“Special thanks to our Deputy CDM @nicoldsquash for being there to give me her full support in every match.”

Netizens quickly flooded the comment section, gushing about how the national shuttler went to the extent of posting his thanks in three different languages in three separate Instagram posts.

“My man comeback with the multilingual caption. Thank you everything Jia. Looking forward to follow and support your journey. Road to LA 2028!” gushed netizen @aimisazreen.

“Yay finally caption three language Jia is back! Can’t wait to see you in the next tournament Jia, fighting!” commented @ nurathirahadnan.

