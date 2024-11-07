Maintenance and road safety campaign

IN A concerted effort to promote the importance of motorcycle maintenance and road safety among Malaysian riders, Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad (Berjaya Sompo) has launched The Good Riders: MotoCheck campaign in partnership with iMotorbike.

This initiative is designed to enhance motorcyclists’ safety on the road and underscore the importance of regular servicing.

In 2023, the Malaysia Road Transport Department (JPJ) recorded 6,344 fatalities in road accidents, with approximately 63% involving motorcycles.

In response to these alarming statistics, Berjaya Sompo has introduced The Good Riders: MotoCheck campaign to address the alarming rate of fatal motorcycle accidents through education while emphasising the critical role of motorcycle maintenance.

The Good Riders is an initiative that reinforces Berjaya Sompo’s commitment to ensuring road safety for all by highlighting the significance of safe riding practices among motorcyclists in Malaysia.

It is also part of The Good Policy, Berjaya Sompo’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative that has organically evolved from a foundational ESG commitment into a dynamic catalyst for change, serving as an inspirational call to action that resonates deeply with individuals and organisations alike, igniting a collective passion and urgency to drive meaningful impact towards a more sustainable, equitable, and better Malaysia.

“We believe that through Berjaya Sompo’s The Good Riders: MotoCheck campaign, we can educate riders on the importance of regular motorcycle maintenance and safe riding practices, ultimately reducing the number of road accidents involving motorcycles,“ said Tan Sek Kee, Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Sompo.

Ms Sharmeen Looi, Chief Marketing Officer of iMotorbike added, “Our partnership with Berjaya Sompo for The Good Riders: MotoCheck campaign reflects our shared commitment to enhancing road safety. By providing inspection for customers’ motorcycles and oil change, riders can maintain their motorcycle in top condition while ensuring safety. We want to make sure everyone understands the importance of regular maintenance for the safety of all road users.”

CAMPAIGN DETAILS

Registration Period: July 1 to July 31, 2024

Redemption Period: Aug 1 to Oct 31, 2024

Redemtion time: 9AM to 10AM, from Monday to Sunday (excluding Public Holidays)

HOW TO ENROL

1. Download and sign up for the MySOMPO app (Google Play / Apple Store). Fill in the form via the app to enrol.

2. Redemption Location: iMotorbike HQ, Glenmarie

3. Redemption Amount: RM50 (for engine oil replacement and bike maintenance only, additional costs to be borne by the customer)

4. Exclusively for 250 customers only on a first-come, first-served basis

VERIFICATION

Participants must present their IC and driving licence, registered vehicle number (as per the submitted form), and the official email from Berjaya Sompo.

For more information on The Good Riders: MotoCheck campaign, go to https://www.berjayasompo.com.my/good-riders-kempen-motocheck.