$!Mercedes-Benz legendary V12 will live on into the 2030s

MERCEDES-BENZ has confirmed that its famous V12 engine will continue into the 2030s, despite earlier plans to go fully electric by the end of this decade.

The news was revealed at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, giving fans of big engines something to celebrate.

According to reports, CEO Thomas Schäfer didn’t share exact details but said Mercedes has a plan to make the V12 meet strict Euro 7 emissions rules. However, he admitted the engine won’t be sold everywhere.

With Europe banning combustion engines by 2035, the V12 will likely be kept for markets like China and the Middle East, where demand for powerful engines is still strong.

Right now, the Maybach S 680 is the only Mercedes that uses a V12, running a 6.0-litre twin-turbo unit. Mercedes also builds V12s for Pagani hypercars, keeping the engine alive in the world of extreme performance.