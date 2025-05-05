National, personal best records broken in Tokyo

Asics announced record-breaking race results from the Tokyo : Speed : Race, where 125 elite athletes took to the streets of Tokyo to push their speed limits in the new Metaspeed Tokyo Series running shoes.

An incredible three area records, 10 national records and 48 personal bests were recorded in the World Athletics certified Tokyo : Speed : Race in the heart of Tokyo.

Five national records were broken in the 5km race. Nadia Battocletti, Italy, set a European Record and an Italian national record with a time of 14:32. In the 10km.

Race, five national records were broken, including an Australian double, with Isobel Batt-Doyle finishing with a time of 30:44 to also clinch a new area record and Sam Clifford finishing in 27:34. Simbassa Abbabiya completed the 10km in 27:32 securing a new American record.

Caroline Nyaga, Kenya, was the fastest woman in the 5km race with a time of 14:19, beating her current personal best, while Harbert Kibet, Uganda, won with a time of 13:00. Joy Cheptoyek, Uganda took first place in the women’s 10km with a time of 30:22 and Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia, took first place in the men’s race with a time of 27:10.