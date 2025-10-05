A heartwarming video capturing the simple joy of ice cream and unexpected kindness has gone viral, showcasing the enduring childlike spirit of senior citizens.

Mixue, the China-based food and beverages chain, shared a cute moment of two elderly men singing a three-phrase jingle to redeem its newly launched melon ice cream at its Maluri, Cheras branch.

In the 17-second TikTok video, a Malay senior citizen overcoming a slight struggle with the lyrics gets help from an elderly Chinese man with a walking stick, who patiently guides him through the tune.

The clip has garnered over 900,000 views, 114,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from the netizens.

The Malay man’s daughter has shared the continuation of the viral clip on her TikTok account @bngachmpka, where both the men enjoy their complimentary ice cream together.

The netizens filled the comment section with heartwarming messages, and many of them said they just got to acknowledge the promotion through this video.

A user, @_hlyzaa, said today’s seniors are having an “upgrade” in lifestyle, pointing to ice cream parlour visits because she, as a youth, never been there before.

With a touch of humour, @nightfurryy_ observed that the elderly men’s clothing seemed to align with Mixue’s colour scheme, pointing out the red polo shirt and white t-shirt worn by the pair.

Another user, @cempakaniella, commented, “although the ice cream just costs RM2, the memories stay priceless.”