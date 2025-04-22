$!Nizra Group launches MG Nizra Damansara 3S showroom

A significant step forward in redefining Malaysia’s mobility landscape and a pivotal milestone in the Group’s expansion into the automotive sector

Nizra Group has taken a significant step forward in redefining Malaysia’s mobility landscape with the grand opening of the MG Nizra Damansara 3S Showroom. The launch marks a pivotal milestone in the Group’s expansion into the automotive sector, showcasing its strong commitment to electric mobility, lifestyle integration, and customer-centric experiences.

Held at The Nizra Building, the event was attended by key figures including Nik Iruwan Dato’ Nik Izani, Group CEO of Nizra Group Berhad; Mr. Lee Wen Hsiang, COO of SAIC Malaysia; Mr. Liu Dong, Sales & Marketing Director of SAIC Malaysia; and Encik Hurais bin Dato’ Hanafiah, Director of Nizra Mobility. A Comprehensive 3S Facility The new showroom offers a full Sales, Service, and Spare Parts (3S) experience, complete with state-of-the-art service bays, dedicated consultation areas, and a customer-centric lounge designed for comfort and convenience. Demonstrating its alignment with the electric future, the facility is also equipped with DC fast-charging infrastructure, ensuring MG EV owners and prospects have access to rapid and reliable charging on-site.

A Strategic Alliance with MG The opening of MG Nizra Damansara strengthens the collaboration between Nizra Group and SAIC Motor, one of the world’s largest automotive players. Together, they aim to solidify MG’s presence in Malaysia, bringing the brand’s design-forward, innovative, and electric-focused identity to local customers.

“MG is uniquely positioned to challenge established giants and lead the evolution of smart, sustainable mobility,” said Nik Iruwan. “Our belief in MG is built not on hope, but on conviction. Together, we are ready to drive the future.” Building a Vibrant Mobility Ecosystem Beyond automotive retail, Nizra Group is also focused on building a holistic mobility and lifestyle ecosystem through Nizra Mobility. It has forged strategic partnerships with a diverse array of organizations including: » Flux – Malaysia’s premier car subscription platform  EV Power – Leading EV charging solutions provider » Motorsport Association of Malaysia (MAM) – National motorsports body » Courtsite – A popular sports facility platform » Pickleball KL Open – Malaysia’s largest pickleball tournament » Bon Zainal – Malaysia’s premier bespoke tailoring brand These partnerships go beyond commerce, aiming to foster community impact and lifestyle transformation. Initiatives such as Road Safety and Driving Experience programs with MAM and grassroots pickleball tournaments exemplify Nizra’s commitment to community engagement through innovation and connectivity. A Vision for the Future The MG Nizra Damansara 3S Showroom is more than a retail outlet—it is a manifestation of Nizra Group’s forward-looking vision. By blending cutting-edge automotive technology, electrified mobility, and lifestyle integration, the Group is charting a new course in Malaysia’s mobility evolution—one that is smart, sustainable, and deeply community-focused.