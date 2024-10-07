IN June, Malaysians (and folks overseas) had much to say about the black and gold themed attire that was unveiled for the Malaysian contingent for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

However now another Olympic attire is making waves online, but this time, its receiving praises!

Paralympic Council Malaysia took to their Facebook page yesterday (July 10) to unveil the attire that will be worn for the Malaysian para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

And no mannequins were used for the unveiling. Instead, our very own para-athletes, Muhammad Imaan Aiman from Para Swimming and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman from Boccia Sport donned the very catchy-looking attires.

“We are proud of the designs that embody strength, resilience, and style.

“Please show your support and celebrate their journey with us!” said the post.

Malaysian netizens flooded the comment section with praise, with many even asking if the attire would be possibly open for sale so that people may purchase the attire as well.

“Beautiful! This is truly extraordinary, using the colors of the national flag very well and the tiger stripes are still there, excellent! All the best to the team,” praised a netizen.

“This is much better than the other Olympic jersey. Why? The colour theme is the Olympic colour and Malaysia flag colour.

“I really love how they decided with the bucket hat along with the strap. It gives off a very fun and smart look. Also the bag strap’s greatly compliments the top,” complimented another.

What do you think of the Paralympic attire?

