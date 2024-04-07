PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian national contingent will be dressed in baju Melayu-inspired outfits designed by fashion design duo Rizman Ruzaini during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

According to The Star, this was confirmed by Malaysian contingent’s chef de mission (CDM), Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

He shared the clothing design will be announced to the public soon.

“It will be baju Melayu themed and will be traditional. We have finalised the design and will show it to the public soon,” he was quoted as saying.

Rizman Ruzaini recently shared on social media that their creation was donned by superstar Lady Gaga in her recent show in Las Vegas.

Last October, the duo made history when legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell catwalked with their designs at Dubai Fashion Week.