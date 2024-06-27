BY now, everyone in Malaysia has read and voiced their own personal opinions on the official Olympic attire for the Malaysian contingent which was released recently.

But now, the comments on the black and gold themed attire has gone global, capturing the attention of an Australian TikTok user, Bee Jamieson.

Bee kicked off her video saying, “Got a few comments to do Malaysia, so let’s do Malaysia.”

In the background was a picture of the unveiling of the attire, where the mannequins were wrapped in black cloth.

‘So this was to build suspense,” uttered Bee, clearly unimpressed before stating that the unveiling made her feel like she was “in a basement and there’s suspenseful music playing and now I suddenly have to saw off my own leg to escape said basement”.

Ouch.

ALSO READ: Netizens use AI to “beautify” Malaysia’s Olympic attire following original design fiasco