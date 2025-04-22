‘Pocket Dynamite’ to fly the Jalur Gemilang

Malaysian amateur talent Jeneath Wong aims to soak in the experience when she tees off at the LPGA Tour’s first Major of the 2025 season, The Chevron Championship, which starts on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

The diminutive golfer earned her place in the US$8 million (RM35m) showpiece with a gutsy victory at last month’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship in Vietnam. Wong is one of eight amateur invitations in the field, including current World Amateur Golf Ranking number one Lottie Woad of England.

“It’s going to be my first appearance at The Chevron Championship and I’m looking forward to it!

“It’ll be fun and I just want to soak up the experience and learn from playing with the LPGA players, who I want to compete with in the future,” said Wong, who is her junior (third) year at Pepperdine University in California.

This will be Wong’s second Major outing following the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, which she got into by finishing second in a qualifying event.

Although she missed the cut by three shots, Wong showed no signs of being overawed and gave a good account of herself.

Having arrived at Carlton Woods on Monday, Wong managed to squeeze in an early practice round at the highly-rated Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

“The course is playing long, and yesterday’s rainstorm made it even longer as the balls weren’t running out as much. I think the main goal at this course is hitting fairways and greens.

“The rough is pretty thick, and short siding yourself makes it tough to get up and down. Placing the ball in good positions is the key,” said the 21-year-old.

Nicknamed “Pocket Dynamite”, Wong stands just 1.55m (5 feet 1 inch) tall and makes up for what she lacks in power with pinpoint iron play and a deft short game, along with a steely resolve – attributes which served her well at Hoiana Shores, where she birdied the last two holes to fend off a late charge by Korean Oh Soo-min.

Fresh off a third-place individual finish at the West Coast Conference Championship, the Malaysian shrugged off a missed cut in her second appearance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this month, following rounds of 73 and 74 at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Wong also failed to progress to the third and final round at Augusta National Golf Club in the 2023 championship.

“My confidence has definitely increased following my Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific victory. I wasn’t too disappointed at missing the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur as the Champions Retreat course plays tough for me.

“It was a great learning experience and just an honour playing in the event, especially getting to play Augusta National in the practice round,” said

Wong, who was born in Kuala Lumpur but moved to Australia when she was ten.

As the reigning Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific champion, Wong will have a busy year ahead as she also receives invitations to the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship, Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open and The 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship.

“It will definitely be tough managing my time with all the big tournaments and college events, not to mention missing classes, but my school has been very supportive. They are helping me the best they can with everything,” noted Wong.

The Chevron Championship starts on Thursday with the 132-player field including 24 of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States is the defending champion, having triumphed by two shots in 2024 to pick up her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour title. – LPGA Tour