KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Group has raised the bar for systematic and sustainable qurban practices with its Qurban Berkat 2025 programme, which incorporates modern technology, structured management and environmentally conscious methods.

Led by Felda Waqaf chief executive officer Hisyam Ahmad, this year’s programme saw the sacrifice of 19 cattle. Seven were slaughtered manually at Dewan Perdana Felda while another 12 via machine-assisted methods at the Shah Alam Veterinary Abattoir.

Cold-chain logistics, including the use of refrigerated trucks, ensured the meat remained fresh and hygienic throughout distribution, a move Hisyam said enhances food safety and supports the programme’s scalability.

“This not only saves time but ensures the meat reaches recipients in clean and fresh condition,” he said during the event held at Dewan Perdana Felda, here today.

Also present at the event was Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

Hisyam said the initiative also went fully digital this year, with all announcements, wakalah confirmations, invoicing and qurban e-certificates issued online.

“With the improvements made, we believe that Qurban Berkat 2025 programme will serve as a benchmark for systematic, professional and inclusive implementation of the qurban ritual,” he said.

Beyond operational upgrades, Hisyam noted that the programme also reflects unity and compassion across the Felda Group, with participation from 14 subsidiaries, cooperatives and surau.

He expressed gratitude to donors and participants, volunteers and staff, as well as livestock suppliers from the Chuping Livestock Integration Centre (PITC) for their support and high-quality cattle.

“This programme is not only a religious obligation, but a symbol of community care and a reminder that even during difficult economic periods the spirit of sacrifice endures,” he said.