PPA Tour Asia bringing back-to-back Cups to Malaysia, Vietnam

TWO straight weeks of pure pickleball action is on the horizon, with PPA Tour Asia bringing back-to-back Cups to the region. Malaysia and Vietnam are set to host the biggest names and most hardcore fans, as pickleball continues to take over the continent’s courts.

The action starts with the Malaysia Cup from Sept 24 to 28) at 9Pickle Setia Alam and Setia City Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, before moving straight into the Vietnam Cup (Sept 30 to Oct4) at Tien Son Sports Arena and Tuyen Son Sports Complex in Da Nang.

Headlining the action will be Ben Johns. With over 150 PPA Tour titles made in the USA, Johns is now bringing the GOAT experience right to Asia’s door.

Joining the hunt for gold is No. 1 Men’s Singles superstar Federico Staksrud. The Argentinian powerhouse will be jetting across the Pacific to compete in the heart of Asian pickleball. Royalty will be taking the spotlight with doubles queen Anna Bright bringing the heat to Malaysia.

The blockbuster lineup continues with Tyson McGuffin, Tyra Hurricane Black, Christian Alshon, Zane Navratil, Zoey Chao Yi Wang, Kaitlyn Christian, Alix Truong and even more fan favorites and local heroes ready to post up with their paddles.

Amateur action will be a key part of both tournaments. Players of all ages and divisions will compete alongside the pros, with gold medals and bragging rights up for grabs across both weeks.

Get ready for a journey through the heart of Asian pickleball. Stay tuned for more updates on ticketing, player registration and fan experiences. – PPA Tour Asia/UPA Asia