Real Madrid sign Benfica’s Carreras in €50m summer transfer deal

REAL Madrid have secured the signing of Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica on a six-year deal, continuing their major squad overhaul this summer.

The 22-year-old defender returns to Los Blancos after previously coming through their youth academy before moving to Manchester United in 2020.

The transfer fee is reported to be close to €50 million, marking another significant investment by the Spanish giants. Carreras spent the last four seasons with Benfica, making 62 appearances and scoring five goals.

His initial move to the Portuguese club was on loan before they made the deal permanent for €6 million in 2024.

In an official statement, Real Madrid confirmed the agreement: “Real Madrid and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alvaro Carreras, who will be under contract with our club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2031.”

Carreras becomes the fourth major signing for Madrid this summer, following the arrivals of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Franco Mastantuono.

The total spending on these transfers is estimated at around €170 million, signaling a strong push to rebuild the squad under new management.

The club has undergone major changes after a trophyless season under Carlo Ancelotti, who was replaced by Xabi Alonso.

Despite reaching the Club World Cup semi-finals, Madrid suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, highlighting the need for defensive reinforcements. - AFP