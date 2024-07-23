Scott moves to No. 6 in International Team standings

WITH 64 days to go until the Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Australia’s Adam Scott has made the biggest move on the International Team standings following a runner-up and tied 10th finish at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship respectively.

Over the last two weeks, Scott, a 10-time International Team member, has climbed from No. 16 to No. 6, which is the final automatic qualifying spot to make Mike Weir’s team to face the United States Team. The 44-year-old made his Presidents Cup debut in 2003, represented the International Team in 2007 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, and has recorded an all-time record of 18-25-6 in the event.

“I’m just pleased. I’ve been moving a lot of stuff around this year behind the scenes in my head, in my golf bag, and I feel like I’ve seven months in, settled – finally feel like I can settle a little bit and work a plan, even though there’s a month left of the season,” said Scott after The Open on Sunday.

“I’ll try and make the most of that at least now, and then there’s still the Presidents Cup to look forward to, and hopefully I think I’m in a good spot to play my way on to that team now. That’s kind of the goal through the FedExCup.”

Korea’s Sungjae Im posted a T7 at the Open for his best major finish since a T2 at the 2020 Masters Tournament, and it helped him move from No. 3 to No. 2 in the standings and will be looking to make his third Presidents Cup team, where he has compiled a 5-3-2 record.

The other International players currently ranked in the top-6 include Hideki Matsuyama of Japan (1st), Korea’s Tom Kim (3rd), Australia’s Jason Day (4th) and Byeong Hun An of Korea (5th). An, who made his Presidents Cup debut in 2019, will be seeking his second appearance for the International Team.

The 2024 International Team will also be comprised of six Captain’s picks, with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) being used to determine the six automatic qualifiers based following the completion of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Top-6 International Team standings:

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Sungjae Im

3. Tom Kim

4. Jason Day

5. Byeong Hun An

6. Adam Scott

To view the complete 2024 Presidents Cup standings for both teams, please click here.

Russell Henley, meanwhile, moved up five spots to No. 7 in the U.S. Team standings following a solo-fifth-place finish at the Open Championship, where Xander Schauffele earned his second major championship title of the season.

Henley, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, entered the week at Royal Troon with a career-best five top-10 finishes to his name in 2024, including three fourth-place efforts. The former University of Georgia standout opened his week with rounds of 69-75 before posting a 5-under 66 on Saturday prior to rain and gusty winds coming in for players competing in the later tee times.

On Sunday, Henley played steady golf throughout much of the round, posting two birdies against 16 pars for a 2-under 69, good for a 5-under 279 total – four shots back of Schauffele.

The finish, which marked just his third career top-10 in 40 major championship appearances, pushed the 35-year-old from No. 12 to No. 7 in the US Team standings for the 2024 Presidents Cup, where he is hoping to make his professional debut in international team competition.

For Schauffele, the victory cemented his spot on the US Team and kept him at No. 2 in the standings, trailing only Scottie Scheffler. The 30-year-old, who now owns nine victories on Tour, has compiled a 6-3-0 record in two prior appearances in the Presidents Cup, 2019 and 2022.

The 2024 US Team will be comprised of six (6) automatic qualifiers and six (6) Captain’s picks, with a weighted system based on FedExCup Points from January 1, 2023, through August 25, 2024. The automatic qualifiers will be the top six eligible US players in the OWGR after completion of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Top-6 US Team standings:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Wyndham Clark

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Sahith Theegala

For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.