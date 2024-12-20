Thai authorities arrest beggar with RM130,000 in bank balance

PETALING JAYA: Thailand’s police force successfully arrested a dozen individuals including Thai nationals and foreigners during its operation in Bangkok, last night.

According to Bangkok Post, the police operation aimed at tackling the rising number of beggars was led by the Thailand Immigration Bureau and the Bangkok Protection Centre for the Destitute.

The operation areas targeted Sukhumvit Road and the area between the Asok intersection and Nana following complaints about the negative impact of begging on the city’s tourism image.

The Thai authorities arrested eight Thai nationals, two Cambodians, a Laotian, and a Myanmar national.

Additionally, the foreign beggars were also charged with illegal entry into the country.

It is learnt that one Thai woman who was among the eight arrested had over 300,000 baht (RM39,137) in cash and about one million baht (RM130,458) in her bank account, which she admitted to accumulating through begging.

All arrested individuals were taken to Lumpini police station for further investigation.

