BN confident PH cooperation will secure GE16 victory says Zahid

GOPENG: Barisan Nasional (BN) remains optimistic that its collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) will secure victories in the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pointed to recent by-election results as evidence of the coalition’s strengthened performance when working with PH.

During the Gopeng UMNO Division Delegates’ Meeting, Zahid referenced the Mahkota and Ayer Kuning by-elections, where BN’s majority votes surged significantly compared to GE15.

In Mahkota, BN’s majority jumped from 5,166 votes in GE15 to 20,648 in the by-election. Similarly, in Ayer Kuning, the majority expanded from 2,213 to 5,006 votes.

“That’s the type of increase we can see from the cooperation with PH,” Zahid stated.

He urged BN leaders and grassroots members to embrace the alliance, emphasizing that unity, not solo efforts, is key to maintaining political dominance.

Perak UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad echoed the sentiment, revealing that the party’s strategy for GE16 includes courting non-party members to bolster BN’s electoral prospects. - Bernama