Tree falls on vehicle in Desa Pandan, no injuries reported

PETALING JAYA: A tree fell onto a car at Jalan 1/76C, Desa Pandan, last night (Nov 17).

According to a Facebook post by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident was located in a commercial area, resulting in a temporary road closure.

“DBKL personnel along with APM (Civil Defence Force) KL were on site to carry out tree cutting and cleaning operations, as well as to manage traffic flow at the scene,” the post added.

