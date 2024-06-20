Van driver involved in fatal accident of preschool girl released on police bail

JOHOR BAHRU: The school van driver, who was detained following the fatal accident of a preschool student in Jalan Suria, Bandar Seri Alam here yesterday, has been released on police bail today.

Seri Alam District police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 50-year-old woman was released after her statement was recorded.

“The driver said (alleged) that she did not see the victim (in front of the van) when the incident occurred because she saw the victim’s brother walking behind the van and was at the house gate and assumed that the victim was with him,” he told a media conference at the Seri Alam Police Headquarters here today.

He said investigations found that the driver had no record of any traffic summonses and had a valid licence to operate the van.

He added that police also recorded the statement from the victim’s mother, 39.

In yesterday’s 11.35 am incident, a five-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by the school van after the driver had dropped her and her six-year-old brother off in front of their house.

Meanwhile, in another case, Mohd Sohaimi said a 51-year-old man was arrested for trying to bribe a team of policemen with RM18,000 during a raid on a premises where untaxed alcoholic beverages were found in Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang here yesterday.

He said the bribe was an inducement not to take any action against the 48-year-old foreign worker, who was also detained.

He added that in the 2 pm raid, the Region Two Marine Police Force found 1,080 cans and 384 bottles of contraband alcoholic beverages in the house.

Mohd Sohaimi said the 51-year-old man, who was the employer of the foreign national, was handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for action to be taken under Section 17(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The foreigner has been remanded for five days from today under Section 166C of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.