WPC series makes historic debut in Malaysia

The world’s largest and most prestigious pickleball tournament series, the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series, is set to make its historic debut in Malaysia from July 16-20.

The landmark event will be held at The Pickle Grounds, an international-standard facility located on the rooftop of One World Hotel in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Established in 2019, the World Pickleball Championship Series has grown into a global sporting phenomenon. With more than 80 events hosted across over 15 countries spanning four continents, the WPC has attracted upwards of 60,000 registered players to date.

Its upcoming edition in Malaysia – the WPC Asia Grand Slam: Malaysia 2025 has already garnered over 1,000 player participations from over 17 nations, all competing for a total prize pool of up to RM120,000.

WPC Series tournaments are fully integrated with Pickleball Global, the world’s leading digital platform for tournament management and rankings.

The WPC’s multi-tiered ranking system, combining both WPC and GPR rankings, is powered by thousands of match data points, offering a definitive leaderboard for amateurs and professionals alike.

The WPC Asia Grand Slam: Malaysia 2025 is held with the full support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, aligning with the country’s ambitions to become a premier destination for sports tourism under the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

This endorsement underscores Malaysia’s rising stature as a regional hub for pickleball and international sporting events.