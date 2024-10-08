“Yusuf Dikec pose” becomes trendy winning stance for athletes

ANKARA: The “Yusuf Dikec pose” has become a trendy winning stance for athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including footballers, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish shooter gained worldwide attention for his cool demeanour, shooting with one hand in his pocket and using minimal auxiliary equipment such as lenses, eyelids, and ear protection.

After his shooting style went viral on social media, it became a popular celebratory pose.

Dikec and teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan won silver last Tuesday in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the Paris Games, after losing the final to Serbia 16-14, which marked the first-ever Olympic medal for Turkiye in shooting.

Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis set an Olympic record in the men’s pole vault at the Stade de France with a jump of 6.25 metres, surpassing his own world record of 6.24 metres set at the Diamond League in China. He celebrated his gold medal success with the “Yusuf Dikec pose.”

Australian gold medalist Nina Kennedy in the women’s pole vault also struck Dikec’s popular pose.

Another athlete who celebrated his victory with the “Yusuf Dikec pose” was Jamaican Roje Stona, who broke the Olympic record in the discus throw with a distance of 70 metres and won gold.

Hungarian athlete David Betlehem, who finished third in the marathon swimming race held in the Seine River, celebrated by striking the “Yusuf Dikec pose” in a show of joy.

Yusuf Dikec’s famous stance can also be seen on football pitches.

Irfan Can Kahveci, who scored a free-kick goal in the 80th minute of Fenerbahçe’s match against Lille in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, celebrated by striking the “Yusuf Dikec pose” with his teammates.

Cyriel Dessers, the Nigerian attacker from Scotland’s Rangers, responded to support from the stands by striking the “Yusuf Dikec pose” while celebrating his goal in extra time during a 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Steven Berghuis, who scored in the 28th minute of the match in which Dutch team Ajax defeated Panathinaikos from Greece 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League qualifying round, also showed his joy with the “Yusuf Dikec pose.”