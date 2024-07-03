Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 30,800

GAZA: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 30,800 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Israel and Palestinian militants that entered its sixth month.

The latest toll includes 83 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 72,298 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war erupted on October 7. - AFP

