Unmasking hidden dangers of nicotine

ARE our children unwittingly falling into the vaping trap and the concealed risks of nicotine?

Nicotine, the addictive substance found in tobacco, is present in cigarettes, cigars, hookah and electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes). It enters your system through the mouth, lungs, blood, skin or stomach.

Once absorbed, it triggers the release of adrenaline in your body, resulting in an increased heart rate, faster breathing and elevated blood pressure.

This adrenaline release induced by nicotine prompts your brain to generate a feel-good chemical, known as dopamine, contributing to the enjoyment of smoking and potentially driving a desire to smoke more.

Nicotine poses significant health risks by raising blood pressure, heart rate and blood flow to the heart.

Simultaneously, it can narrow and potentially harden arteries, significantly increasing the likelihood of a heart attack.

Additionally, nicotine addiction has been linked to a heightened risk of Alzheimer’s disease, underscoring its detrimental long-term impact, notwithstanding any temporary cognitive benefits it may offer.

Furthermore, many young individuals turn to e-cigarettes as a means to cope with stress, anxiety or depression.

However, it is important to note that e-cigarettes are not a recommended treatment for mental health issues. While they may provide a temporary relief, they can create a misleading perception of their effectiveness.

In reality, nicotine can worsen anxiety and intensify depression, rendering it an unsuitable long-term solution.

In Malaysia, the growing prevalence of vaping products use among adolescents aged 13-17 has become a pressing concern.

The use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products surged to 14.9% in 2022, marking a significant increase from 9.8% in 2017. These figures are worrisome because nicotine can detrimentally affect the cognitive and emotional functioning of children and adolescents. It can impair memory and heighten the risk of addiction to other substances.

Some young individuals turn to vaping as a way to cope with stress, setting the stage for a cycle of nicotine dependence.

The Health PSSC (Parliamentary Special Select Committee), in collaboration with experts, has put forth two pivotal recommendations for regulating tobacco and vaping. These proposals involve imposing restrictions on free-base nicotine concentration and e-liquid volume, aiming to mitigate the risk of addiction and nicotine poisoning, especially among young individuals.

This approach also enhances product control and bolsters public health efforts by reducing the health risks linked to excessive nicotine consumption and the potential for addiction.

Currently, there are no established guidelines governing the packaging and labelling of e-cigarettes and e-liquids.

To address this gap, experts advocate for clear and informative packaging and labelling standards for all e-cigarette and e-liquid products.

Vape manufacturers and operators should also adhere to regulations regarding additives, colouring and flavouring in e-liquids.

Furthermore, the regulatory authorities should enforce strict penalties on those found to be non-compliant, and mandate registration of e-cigarettes and e-liquids with regulatory agencies.

We must extend our support for the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill.

This legislation will represent Malaysia’s inaugural standalone tobacco control Act that will envision a smoke-free generation to safeguard public health and enhance public awareness of potential risks.

The article was written by Thaarenee Wiswannadan, Mahirah Ma’som, Mohamad Ishak Ahmad Abir, Nariza Alysa Azryn, Dr Janice Hew Pei Fang, Dr Kavinash Loganathan, Chan Wan Thung, Mandy Thoo, Assoc Prof Dr Murallitharan Munisamy and Datuk Dr Saunthari Somasundaram from the National Cancer Society Malaysia and NCD (non-communicable diseases) Malaysia.Comments: letters@thesundaily.com