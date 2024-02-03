‘DISMAL FAILURE’

In a scathing comment on the state of education in Malaysia, the Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE) said poor policy implementation, lack of accountability and the intrusion of politics into education should immediately stop. Its chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said these are the contributing factors that have led to the failure of the Malaysian education system. She was commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech on Jan 22 at the Global Intellectual Discourse titled “The Next 100 Years: Vision 2100 for Malaysia”. He had said the country’s failure to move forward in many areas, including education, was partly due to the obsession of some quarters who failed to acknowledge existing faults. (Pic) Stakeholders are calling for an overhaul of the education system. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN