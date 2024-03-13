HALAL KUIH BAKUL

“Kuih bakul” holds a special place during Chinese New Year, and for Nur Farrah Diba Azhar, 34, it is not just a traditional delicacy but a family legacy. Running a kitchen in Bandar Perda that specialises in crafting the glutinous rice confectionery, she considers herself fortunate to have inherited recipes rooted in her Chinese ancestry through her mother. Before launching her business six years ago, she learned the art of creating the delectable treats from her late grandfather and a Chinese neighbour. While she sells kuih bakul throughout the year, the demand spikes during Chinese New Year, reaching 3,500 to 4,500 pieces and her business has expanded beyond the physical shop in Bandar Perda, with Nur Farrah leveraging social media platforms like TikTok for online sales.

“I can deliver these traditional treats anywhere, even to Singapore and assure their freshness for up to a week without refrigeration,” said Nur Farrah, who ensures that her kuih bakul, a hallmark of the Chinese community, adheres to halal practices. (Pic) Nur Farrah pouring the final mixture into a mold lined with banana leaf to complete the product. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN