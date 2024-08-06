LEMANG COOKED IN PITCHER PLANT

Lemang can be seen sold along streets and at night markets. However, danger lurks if one opts to consume lemang cooked in the carnivorous pitcher plant (Nepenthes), which is becoming popular due to its uniqueness compared with the traditional lemang that is cooked in bamboo. Some even claim that pitcher plant lemang tastes far better and is more fragrant. Advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook also make similar claims as they tout the dish for sale. But public health specialist Dr Ain Aliyya Azaharuddin warned that one could ingest harmful substances along with the lemang that is cooked in pitcher plants.

“Being carnivorous, pitcher plants can accumulate, absorb and digest insects or small animals trapped inside it, including animal faeces. “If an individual fails to properly clean and wash the pitcher plants before using them to make lemang, they risk causing customers to experience stomachaches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. (Pic) There are no health concerns on lemang cooked in bamboo. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN