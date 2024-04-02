NO DEPORTATION OF ROHINGYA REFUGEES

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations, an NGO, has objected to the call by Malaysian Community Care Foundation chairman Halim Ishak for the government to deport Rohingya refugees following reports of a human trafficking cartel involving some of them and Malaysians. Council president Azmi Abdul Hamid said the call did not make sense as the Rohingya’s country of origin, which is Myanmar, would reject them. (Pic) Once 80% of the Rohingya are documented, it would be easier to integrate them into society, says NGO. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN