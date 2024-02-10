108 individuals suspected to be involved with GISBH arrested so far - JAIS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has so far detained 108 individuals suspected to be involved with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), it said in a statement today.

JAIS director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the suspects were arrested for committing various syariah crimes involving matters of faith, collection of donations without permission and marriage issues.

“This series of arrests will continue involving suspected and identified individuals based on intelligence, complaints and information received by JAIS,“ he said in the statement.

He said investigations revealed that several facts of the suspects’ practices and beliefs contradicted enforced fatwa (edicts).

“This includes their beliefs...that (the group’s) leadership provides blessings to the members, allowing them to enter paradise, practising Aurad Muhammadiah, believing that Abuya is not dead and is the unseen realm, that his body floats because Allah has elevated him, and that either the Prophet pbuh or Abuya is present at some of the gatherings that the group hosted,“ he said.

Mohd Shahzihan said JAIS also found that the members’ marriages and divorces were arranged by the group leaders, who also dictated the marriage solemnisation process.

According to him, there is no proof of valid documentation or registration of marriages with the Registrar of Marriage or divorces and polygamous marriages without the permission of the relevant Syariah Court.

“This situation has led to confusion in determining lineage, marital status, and the documentation of the marriages of the children’s (victims) parents, which is expected to have an impact on the rescued children as they transition into adolescence and adulthood,“ he said, adding that this may lead to fasid (irregular) marriages or those that lead to wati’ syubhah (children born out of wedlock).

JAIS is collaborating with the Social Welfare Department, National Registration Department and other agencies to identify the family tree of the children rescued during Op Global, he added.