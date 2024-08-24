19 stranded at Risda Eco Park Resort to be rescued today - Police

TANJUNG MALIM: Nineteen individuals stranded at Risda Eco Park Resort in Kg Ulu Slim due to a water surge incident yesterday are expected to be rescued today, said Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris.

He said that the rescue operation for the visitors and staff of the resort will commence once the river water has receded.

“Following the collapse of the bridge, we currently have only one access route. We are exploring alternatives to boats for the rescue, which is expected to take place today. The rescued individuals will be relocated to a temporary evacuation centre,” he said after inspecting the collapsed Slim Village bridge.

Muallim district police chief superintendent Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir was also present at the inspection.

Continuous heavy rain in the Tanjung Malim district since yesterday afternoon has led to flooding and water surge incidents, causing the collapse of three bridges, including the Slim Village bridge, damage to a water intake facility, and affecting hundreds of residents.

The incident also caused the bridge connecting Risda Eco Park Resort with the main road to collapse, preventing rescue teams from accessing the area.

However, Azizi confirmed that all individuals stranded at the resort are safe.

“We have been in contact with them by phone, but we are aware that there is a power outage at the resort,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 175 people from 42 families were rescued by security forces in operations conducted from yesterday until early this morning.

They are now being accommodated in two relief centres: Masjid Kg Pasir and Masjid Jamek Slim Village.

