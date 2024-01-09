30 vintage cars enliven N. Sembilan-level National Day parade

SEREMBAN: In addition to the parade of military assets and decorated vehicles that visitors to the National Day parade always look forward to, the spotlight at the Negeri Sembilan-level celebration this time was a parade of 30 classic cars that was featured for the first time.

Brought specially from the Negeri Sembilan Vintage and Classic Car Club, the cars on display were from early as 1957 models including the Austin, Morris Minor, Mini Minor, Volkswagon Karman Ghia, Volvo and Datsun Blue Bird, which were personally driven by club members, aged between 30 and 80.

Club president, P. Vijayakumar, 49, said the parade of vintage cars was to enliven this year’s National Day celebration as well as to express appreciation to previous freedom fighters and to show the love for the country.

“These classic cars were also to reminisce the setting and atmosphere of the early days of independence as the public, especially the younger generation, may not know the car models that existed in that era, so we want to show them through this parade,” he told Bernama here today.

“This is the first time we have participated in the three years that I have been president of the club, Last year, we applied to participate but did not have any luck... So we are really excited to show them (classic cars) to the public this year.”

In addition to the classic car parade, the Tuo Soghomban Bicycle Club also displayed a row of classic bicycles that would have certainly held nostalgia at this celebration at the Seremban City Council Square grounds.

Earlier, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, who graced the event, were greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Also present were Undang Yang Empat and Tunku Besar Tampin as well as state government leaders.

More than 80 contingents, involving 5,000 participants, participated in the parade consisting of various government departments and agencies, statutory bodies, district administrations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), schools and institutions of higher education as well as private companies.

The Main Guard of Honour Ceremony (KKU) comprised three officers and 103 members of other ranks from the 15th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (15 RAMD), led by Major Muhammad Hazim Abdul Ghalib, Ensign Officer Lieutenant Muhammad Khaliq Nasrudin and Seageant Major Bilal Harun.of the PWI Regiment.

The KKU was accompanied by the Combined Band of the 14th Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment (Mekanize) and the 24 RAMD, led by Drum Major PW2 Mohd Saiful Mohd Haniff, to the songs ‘Pahlawanku’, ‘Perwiraku’, ‘Gagah Setia’ and ‘Lemak Manis’.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the ceremony, Aminuddin expressed his appreciation to the over 20,000 visitors attending this year’s celebration, even though it was raining early this morning.

“Although the space is quite limited, I am happy because the spectators did not come just to witness the event but wanted to celebrate the meaning of independence. This patriotic spirit needs to be maintained forever,” he said.

“People are willing to come as early as 5 am, even before the parade. Last night, many people attended the eve of National Day programme in Jelebu, so we can see that the people’s ‘independence’ spirit is on fire,“ he added.

Meanwhile, private sector employee, Norafiza Fadil, 42, along with three members of her family, who were dressed in the Jalur Gemilang theme, said they were excited to witness the parade with the various military assets that are rarely seen by the public.

“My six-year-old son was so excited to come here at 6 am to celebrate National Day,“ she added.