PETALING JAYA: A 42-year-old man has been nabbed by the police at Razak Mansion, Cheras, on the suspicion of smashing the windows of six cars that were by a roadside near the Awan Besar Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station, Bukit Jalil recently.

The suspect was arrested at 7pm, yesterday (July 10) after the policemen from the Cheras Criminal Investigation Unit acted on a tip-off, according to New Straits Times.

“Checks on the man’s background shows he has a criminal record for drug and criminal offences,” said Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ravindar Singh.

Investigations showed that the suspect had also been involved in stealing parcels and break-ins in Cheras.

A three-day remand until Friday has been obtained to facilitate police investigations.

A 47-second video had gone viral on social media showing the smashed windows of some cars parked by the roadside at the Awan Besar LRT area.

The owners had parked their vehicles there at 3pm on Monday and lodged a report after finding the windows smashed when they went to pick up the vehicles the following day (Tuesday).