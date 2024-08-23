Almost 15,000 people have benefited from TVET programme dedicated to women - Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 15,000 women have received training and benefited from a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme specifically designed for women, known as JELITA (Job Empowerment by Learning and Inclusive Technical Advancement), since it was launched a year ago.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the TVET Jelita programme, which was first mooted at the 2023 UMNO General Assembly, has received an overwhelming response.

“The feedback we’ve received has been very positive, and the demand to join this training is so high that we train 20 to 30 people in each session at various locations to ensure they truly acquire skills that can help them increase their income,” she said.

Noraini, who is also Wanita UMNO chief, said this in an interview with Bernama in conjunction with the 2024 UMNO General Assembly.

The TVET Jelita programme, launched in August last year, is a game-changer specifically dedicated to empowering women in the country through education and skill training and is led by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA).

The program, launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, offers training lasting from three days to six months in fields such as information technology, engineering, beauty and fashion, and transportation and logistics, while also providing post-training support.

In addition to 74 strategic partners, Kolej Universiti Agrosains Malaysia and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka are responsible for overseeing training and facilitating the provision of quality skilled workers among women.

Noraini said she is very proud to see the continuous achievements of women through this programme, with some entrepreneurs increasing their income from RM200 to RM1,000 per month by selling curry puffs on a part-time basis.

Some RISDA entrepreneurs have managed to earn up to RM10,000 per month despite the hardships of being single mothers, thus opening up job opportunities for other less fortunate women.

“After completing the TVET Jelita training, they are encouraged to start their own businesses. So we provide them with the necessary items for their businesses and monitor them. If they are still struggling after six months, we will send someone to help.

“If there is potential, we can suggest they take a second course or training, and one of our current focuses is the halal industry to help them market their products more widely and become international entrepreneurs. Interestingly, when a woman gets a job, she also empowers other single mothers,” she said.

Her ministry also assists women through the WanitaBangkit@KPWKM programme, which helps housewives and single mothers generate income by optimising individual potential based on their skills.