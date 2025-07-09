Bangladesh ex-PM audio reveals orders for deadly crackdown

DHAKA: Audio recordings analysed by the BBC appear to confirm Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina ordered security forces to use lethal weapons during last year’s deadly crackdown on protests. The recordings, dated July 18, 2024, form a key part of the prosecution’s case in her ongoing trial for crimes against humanity.

The United Nations estimates up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 when Hasina’s government attempted to suppress mass demonstrations. The protests initially began as student-led demands for reforms to public sector job quotas but escalated after police violence on July 16.

In the leaked audio, a voice alleged to be Hasina is heard stating, “use lethal weapons” and “wherever they find (them), they will shoot.” Forensic experts confirmed the recording showed no signs of manipulation or artificial generation. Bangladesh police further verified the voice against known samples of Hasina’s speeches.

Hasina, 77, fled to India as the uprising gained momentum and has refused to return for her trial, which began on June 1. Her state-appointed lawyer, who claims no direct contact with her, is seeking dismissal of the charges.

Her banned Awami League party denies the allegations, attributing the deaths to “breakdowns in discipline among some members of the security forces.” The party insists no senior leaders directed the use of lethal force.

Hasina was separately convicted of contempt of court on July 2 and sentenced to six months in absentia. She remains in India, defying orders to face trial in Dhaka. - AFP