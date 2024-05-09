Ample opportunities to expand trade with Malaysia — Putin

LADIVOSTOK: Trade between Russia and Malaysia was approaching US$3.5 billion (US$1= RM4.3505) and there are ample opportunities to expand it, says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin.ru reported that Putin also said Russia is expected to find new points of contact with ASEAN when Malaysia becomes ASEAN chairman in 2025.

“We have focused on developing our relations with ASEAN, and it is well known that Malaysia is playing a leading role in the association.

“Next year, Malaysia will preside at the organisation and I expect that during your chairmanship we will find new points of contact with this growing region of the world,” Kremlin.ru quoted the president as saying on Wednesday (Sept 4).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin here on Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting was in conjunction with Anwar’s two-day working visit here, in which the Prime Minister will address the plenary session of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) later today.