Malaysia Day walk promotes unity in Taman Lucky, Bangsar community

KUALA LUMPUR: Over a hundred residents of Taman Lucky in Bangsar gathered for the Malaysia Day Walk today to promote unity and strengthen ties within their multicultural community.

Organised by the Taman Lucky Residents Association, the event began at 6.45 am at Jalan Tempinis 5 with an enthusiastic warm-up session and participant briefing.

Participants embarked on a scenic three-kilometer walk through the neighbourhood at 7.30 am, proudly waving the Malaysian flag throughout the route.

Taman Lucky Residents Association chairperson K. Sarikha described the annual event as both an inclusive initiative and a celebration of patriotism.

“Many are unsure how to commemorate Malaysia Day unlike Merdeka Day with its parades, so we hold this walking event where participants wave the flag and the spirit is truly palpable,” she told Bernama.

The diverse crowd included people from all walks of life with support from government agencies including the police and Fire and Rescue Department.

Eighteen-year-old Thaqif Ramadhan Shamsul Ariffin from Pantai Dalam reflected on the event’s importance in fostering unity across ethnic groups.

“This programme allows us to reflect on how Malaysia was formed, reminding us that September 16 is equally significant as August 31,” he added.

Bangsar resident Susie Wong, 65, stated the event represents more than just a walk for the community.

“Malaysia is a colourful country and we are proud to be Malaysians, coming together annually to walk proudly with our flags and celebrate our unity in diversity,” she said with pride.

Participants reached the finish line at Kebun-Kebun Bangsar at 8.15 am, culminating in heartfelt renditions of Negaraku and other patriotic songs including Tanggal 31 Ogos.

The celebration was made possible through collaboration between the Taman Lucky Neighbourhood Watch Area, Lembah Pantai-Sub Zone 2 Federal Territory Residents Representative Council, and NGO Ismaili Civic. – Bernama