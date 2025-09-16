ABIM backs PM Anwar’s firm stance against Israel at Qatar summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) has expressed full support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s firm stance in voicing Malaysia’s position at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said Israel’s airstrikes on Doha constituted a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, international law, and posed a dangerous provocation threatening global peace and stability.

“This action is clear evidence that Israel is advancing its ‘Greater Israel’ agenda — expanding military influence, violating the sovereignty of neighbouring states, and dismantling international peace efforts,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Ahmad Fahmi said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza continues to worsen, with the Zionist regime openly rejecting the existence of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution, perpetuating genocide, maintaining apartheid policies and denying Palestinians their basic rights.

Stressing that condemnations by world leaders alone are no longer sufficient, he said the international community must have the courage to emulate Malaysia by taking concrete measures, including severing diplomatic and trade ties with the Zionist regime.

“ABIM also urges Arab and Islamic nations to revoke all forms of normalisation with Israel, as such steps only lend legitimacy to oppression and further strengthen the ‘Greater Israel’ agenda,” he said.

On the Global Sumud Flotilla mission, which includes Malaysian participants, Ahmad Fahmi said the government should extend maximum assistance, including establishing a crisis monitoring and support team at Wisma Putra to oversee their safety, and be prepared to provide legal aid if participants are detained by the Zionist regime.

In his National Statement at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, the Prime Minister called for firm punitive measures against Israel, strongly condemning its airstrikes on Doha and the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

Anwar stressed that decisive and final actions are required, asserting that mere condemnations will not stop the missiles, and repeated statements will not free Palestine. - Bernama