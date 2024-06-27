Arrest warrant issued for former tv personality Norjuma

KUALA LUMPUR: Four arrest warrants have been issued by the Magistrate’s Court here against former television personality Norjuma Habib Mohamed for failing to attend proceedings of her cases involving three charges for voluntarily causing hurt and two charges of causing mischief.

The arrest warrants were issued by Magistrates Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, Illi Marisqa Khalizan, Fatin Dayana Jalil and Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin when Norjuma, 44, and her bailor failed to appear before them when her cases were called up for mention.

The cases had been set for mention today.

The celebrity entrepreneur was seen in the court lobby at about 10.30 am and several shots of her were taken by photographers present, but she was reported to have left the place to the car park to move her vehicle and did not return.

On the charges of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, Norjuma was charged with committing the offence on Mohd Afiq Ismail, 34, at a wholesale and retail company in Menara Atlan, Jalan Ampang, Dang Wangi on Feb 21, 2017.

She was also charged with causing a similar offence on a Nepalese security guard, Neupane Tika Ram, by kicking him on the leg at a tuition centre in Bukit Damansara, Brickfields, here on March 29, 2018.

On the third count, she was alleged to have voluntarily caused hurt, including slapping, Solehah Rosl, 31, at Sastra U-Thant Condominium Wangsa Maju here, at 10.30 am on Oct 18, 2022.

The charge framed undThe faced imprisonment for up to one year, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

On the two counts of committing mischief, Norjuma was alleged to have damaged the entrance and exit boom gate, causing an estimated loss of RM4,200, and a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) with an estimated loss of RM500, at the same condominium at 7.44 pm and 7.45 pm, respectively, on July 28, 2023.

The charges framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Norjuma was granted bail at RM6,500 with one surety for all five charges with the additional condition not to harass or contact the victims until the case is concluded.

The prosecution in the cases was conducted by Deputy public prosecutors R. Harvind, Hamizah Hisan and Sheryn Yong Shi Yee, as well as prosecuting officer Inspector Shazwan Hasifi Shahrun appeared for the prosecution in the respective cases.