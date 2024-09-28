Australian woman among four wives and three children of GISBH leader detained

PETALING JAYA: Authorities have detained seven individuals, including an Australian woman, among four wives and three children of a top leader from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

They were remanded for seven days at the Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, Sinar Harian reported.

The individuals, aged between 18 and 55, arrived around 9.30am under tight police escort from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The remand order for six women and one man was issued by deputy registrar Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Rashid under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Lawyer Rosli Kamaruddin informed that the individuals were detained around 9pm at a residence near Rawang the previous night (Friday) and will remain in custody until October 4.

They have been taken to the Central Lockup at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters.

Previously, it was reported that the CEO of GISBH, along with 23 followers including his wife and children, had their remand extended for four days.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have received 10 new reports from individuals who claim to be victims of forced labour by GISBH.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the victims, aged between 14 and their twenties, are linked to incidents that occurred since 2013 in Selangor, Sarawak, and Kedah.

He added that since September 11, over 300 individuals have been arrested, and 572 children have been rescued from care homes that were raided during Ops Global.

A total of 35 investigation papers have been opened, and 138 bank accounts containing RM882,795 belonging to GISBH have been frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.