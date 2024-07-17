Body of unidentified man found floating in Sungai Malim

MELAKA: The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sungai Malim here yesterday, said Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit.

He said that a team comprising police and firefighters from the Jalan Kubu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) responded promptly to a call received at 4.16 pm.

“Upon initial examination, the victim’s body lacked any form of identification except for a tie made from nylon rope wrapped in black plastic around his waist,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the body was also fastened with a stone tied to a rope measuring approximately 17.7 centimetres, with animal bite marks evident on several parts of the victim’s arm.

Further investigation by the Forensics Division of the Melaka contingent police headquarters (IPK) concluded that there were no criminal elements involved in the incident.

“There were no eyewitnesses at the scene. The victim’s body has been taken to the Forensic Division of Melaka Hospital for further examination,” he said.