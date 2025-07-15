$!Con men camaraderie

Fast-talking fraud caper that does better than expected

(From left) Wong Fu (Au-Yeung), Tong Kong (So) and Jian Tou (Haoren) regroup as tensions rise within the Anti-Fraud Society, with Jian Tou deep undercover in the operation. – PR

TRUTH is, few expect a Cantonese-Mandarin comedy-thriller about scam syndicates to deliver more than some noise, loud acting and a recycled plot. But Money Game$ surprises in the best way. Directed by Matt Lai and backed by a powerhouse cast including Jack Lim, Eric Tsang and Bobby Au-Yeung, this rollercoaster dives into the flashy, fast-paced world of financial fraud with tongue firmly in cheek and just enough heart to keep audiences watching. This co-production between Malaysia and Hong Kong is very much a local gem, not because it breaks new ground, but because it knows exactly what it wants to do, entertain. And entertain it does, with a chaotic mix of action, brainy schemes, slapstick humour and some truly questionable bromance energy that feels right at home.

Lam (Lim) leads the Anti-Fraud Society with sharp instincts and a calm demeanor. – PR

Plotting the perfect scam Money Game$ follows the Anti-Fraud Society, led by Zeng Miao Zhu (Lim), who uncovers a shady new racket after cracking a major fraud case. He dispatches his elite team to infiltrate a scam operation run by the Tang Gang. Their mission: pretend to be the faces of the operation, attract investors and gather evidence from the inside. That is about as much as can be said without venturing into spoiler territory, but what unfolds is a tightly packed mix of chaos, deception and corporate cat-and-mouse antics. The film blends high-stakes tension with zany humour in a way that is entertaining if not exactly groundbreaking. What really sells it is the energetic direction and the cast’s comedic timing. Message in the madness While the storyline dips into the absurd, the underlying message is surprisingly sharp. The film explores the rise of money games, online fraud and get-rich-quick schemes, all deeply relevant in a Malaysian context. It is a cautionary tale wrapped in ridiculous wigs, over-the-top disguises and a surprisingly sincere take on morality. For viewers who have been bombarded with scam texts and “investment opportunities” on social media, the film strikes a familiar chord. It does not preach, but it does poke fun at both the scammers and the people who fall for them. Somehow, it balances satire with substance, making the audience laugh while also nudging them to think twice about too-good-to-be-true deals.

Multitasking while you watch This is not a film that demands full attention. Money Game$ might be the perfect movie to have on while folding laundry, prepping for dinner or scrolling through social media. It is fast-paced enough to keep the energy going, but forgiving enough that missing a few minutes would not leave viewers lost. That is not a dig, it is a compliment. Not every film needs to be cinematic art. Some are simply meant to keep the mood light, the laughs rolling and the in-laws entertained. Money Game$ excels in that category, offering enough style and spectacle to fill a living room, without asking too much in return. The brotherhood... and the bromance A core element of the film is the team dynamic and let us just say, the chemistry between the Anti-Fraud Society’s elite squad is both endearing and a little too affectionate. From slow-motion emotional hugs to prolonged eye contact that borders on romantic, the brotherhood moments occasionally teeter into “wait, are they...?” territory. Still, it is all in good fun. The exaggerated camaraderie is played for laughs and the most part, it works. Viewers might raise an eyebrow now and then, but they will likely be laughing while they do. It is a style of humour that toes the line between genuine affection and over-the-top bromance and Money Game$ walks it with confidence (and maybe a bit of glitter).

Performances that keep it going Lim anchors the film as the calm and composed Miao Zhu, while the others bring chaotic energy as the undercover squad. Tsang and Au-Yeung, two Hong Kong legends, elevate every scene they are in, adding a layer of nostalgic charm and comedic weight that balances the newer faces. The dialogue jumps between Cantonese and Mandarin smoothly, with just enough local flair and verbal slapstick to keep things light. Even the side characters contribute moments that range from hilarious to oddly touching. Local effort worth applauding What makes Money Game$ stand out is not its originality, but its effort. The production value is solid, with flashy sets, decent fight choreography and slick editing. It does not feel cheap, a welcome change from the lower-budget look of many regional comedy flicks. The film may not be perfect, but it tries and in the age of cookie-cutter blockbusters, that counts for something. It also helps that the runtime is a tight 100 minutes, just long enough to deliver the goods without overstaying its welcome. There are moments where the pacing wobbles or a joke lands a little flat, but overall, the film maintains momentum all the way through.

Unexpectedly entertaining scam Money Game$ is a fun, fast and surprisingly sharp Malaysian flick that blends comedy, crime and commentary into an easy-to-watch, laugh-filled ride. Approach it with the mindset of “eh, give it a try”, and chances are it will leave a better impression than expected. Maybe even a few chuckles and a reminder not to trust random DMs offering crypto investments.