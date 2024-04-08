Chants of ‘Free Palestine’ fill Axiata Arena

KUALA LUMPUR: Chants of ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Israel Bacul’ resonated across Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, as participants began arriving for the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally.

The public started filling every space inside Axiata Arena at 6.20 pm after undergoing security checks, dressed in white to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Many were seen carrying and waving Palestinian and Malaysian flags, as well as banners displaying messages of support and prayers for those affected by the situation in Gaza.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that approximately 20,000 people were expected to show their support for the Palestinian people during the rally.

The rally aims, among other things, to send a message to the world that Malaysia condemns the killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and opposes the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also expected to deliver a speech at the rally to support the Palestinian struggle alongside several other leaders.

The programme includes talks on Palestinian solidarity, congregational Maghrib prayers, a special video screening, and reciting the Qunut Nazilah prayers.