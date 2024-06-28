Chemical spill at factory in Bakar Arang

SUNGAI PETANI: A worker at a factory producing rubber-based products in Bakar Arang here lost consciousness while 16 others complained of eye pain and dizziness yesterday, believed due to a chemical spill.

Sungai Petani Zone 2 Fire and Rescue Senior Operations Commander, Assistant Superintendent Fauzi Shuib said they received a distress call via the MERS 999 line at 3.04 pm reporting a spill of a chemical known as sodium hypochlorite.

He said a team from the Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the scene and on arrival found there had been a chemical spill at the factory.

“The incident occurred at about 3 pm. The victim who fainted was taken to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) while the other victims were sent to a nearby clinic and HSAH for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

He said decontamination using water was then conducted at the scene and the operation ended at 5.48 pm yesterday.