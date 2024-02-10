KUALA LUMPUR: The children, who endured horrific abuse at the welfare homes linked to GISBH, were trampled, pressed on their chests, had their noses pinched, and mercilessly caned, remained silent witnesses to the ongoing persecution until their rescue.

More despicable and disgusting, some of the 572 victims rescued in Op Global following the exposure of the GISBH scandal, including children and teenagers, were sodomised from a young age. To make matters worse, all of the victims were deprived of the opportunity to get an education, casting a dark shadow over their future.

Commenting on the case, child psychologist Dr. Noor Aishah Rosli said the rescued children face a higher risk of mental health issues due to prolonged traumatic experiences from an early age, as well as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Contacted by Bernama, Dr. Noor Aishah, who is the managing director of CPC International, a psychology clinic, explained that the act of isolating the children from the outside world since childhood, coupled with physical and sexual abuse, worsened the situation, possibly stunting their brain development.

“This situation has the potential to disrupt cognitive development, preventing the formation of social and life skills, resulting in the children lacking the ability to think critically and solve problems.

“It appears that they do not know their own life stories, as they were separated from their lineage since childhood, leaving them bereft of family roots. This can lead to direct consequences such as depression, anxiety, loss of confidence, low self-esteem, and even confusion about their identity and religious beliefs,“ she elaborated.

She added that the situation is heartrending, and efforts to help these children recover must be comprehensive, involving not only psychologists but also medical experts, counselors, and religious scholars, as their faith must be taken into account as well.

Dr. Noor Aishah emphasised that professional help is crucial in ‘rebirthing’ children who experience long-term isolation from the real world.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rahima Dahlan @ Mohd Shafie said that the recovery process for these children requires sustained efforts and a careful, consistent approach, with support from all parties, including members of the community.

The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Consultant from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Hospital, Universiti Putra Malaysia, noted that this process may take years, depending on the level of trauma experienced by each victim.

“Among the best treatment methods are Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), play therapy, and rehabilitation through formal education and socialisation.

“There is also a need for support through foster families or mentors who can offer love and emotional support, as well as social integration programmes that allow these children to rebuild their self-confidence and social skills,“ she said.

To prevent similar cases from recurring, she recommended stricter enforcement of laws regarding child exploitation and stressed the necessity of raising public awareness on this issue.

“Child protection laws need to be expanded, including monitoring institutions or groups that do not comply with laws related to children’s rights,“ she added.

Earlier, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the Ministry of Health is assessing the mental health of the at-risk rescued children.

Dr. Rahima stated that although the affected children have started receiving counseling, related statistics, and their mental health status are still not available.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also announced that the ministry will take over the educational aspects for the children rescued through Op Global, starting yesterday, by utilising a special module in their current shelters.

She said all the children, who have never received formal education, are undergoing assessments, including the three basic skills of reading, writing, and arithmetic, as well as psycho-social evaluations.