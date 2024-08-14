Civil servant charged with submitting false information for claims

SEREMBAN: A civil servant was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of submitting false documents with false information for office supplies amounting to RM22,058.60 in 2022 and last year.

Foziana Isa, 41, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

She was charged in her capacity as an Administrative Assistant of deceiving the Dato’ Undang Haji Muhammad Sharip Vocational College by using the document “Baucar Bayaran Bagi Pembekalan Barang Keperluan Pejabat” amounting to RM4,757.10 and RM17,301.50 which contained false details.

The document contained false details regarding the supply of office supplies as no order was made.

The two offences were allegedly committed at the vocational college in Rembau on Dec 5, 2022, and Jan 6 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act which provides imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued, or is pecuniary, or RM10,000, whichever is the higher upon conviction.

Judge Meor Sulaiman allowed Foziana bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself at the Seremban MACC office on the first Saturday of every month.

The court then set Sept 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Nor Amin Petra Nor Hanapiah represented Foziana.