Cleaner claims trial to robbing elderly woman

KUALA LUMPUR: A cleaner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to robbing an 87-year-old woman of RM600 in cash in front of an apartment lift last week.

M. Ananthan, 35, was charged along with an accomplice who remains at large, with committing a gang robbery against Wan Swee Yin in front of the lift on the fifth floor of an apartment in Jinjang Utara, Sentul, at 11 am on July 25.

The charge framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is also liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh proposed bail at RM12,000 with one surety, while Ananthan, who was unrepresented, requested a lower bail citing his responsibility to support a child and a wife who suffers from kidney disease.

Judge Dr. Azrol Abdullah set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed Sept 6 for case re-mention.