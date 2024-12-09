Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur is not for sale - Owner

KUALA LUMPUR: The owners and shareholders of Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur have dismissed media reports that say the hotel being up for sale for nearly RM700 million.

Ampang Hotel Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Sallehuddin Mohamed stressed that the 581-room hotel is not for sale.

“Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur continues to thrive, thanks to our dedicated team and loyal guests.

“Our business is performing exceptionally well and we are seeing strong results. Our shareholders are satisfied with our progress and the direction we are taking,” he said in a statement.

Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur is wholly owned by Ampang Hotel.

Sallehuddin said the 33-year-old hotel is here to stay and remains focused on enhancing its services and expanding offerings to better serve its valued clientele.

“We appreciate the continued support and look forward to welcoming guests for many years to come,” he added.

Media reports quoting unnamed sources recently said the hotel, which sits on a 1.8-hectare freehold land along Jalan Sultan Ismail, is up for sale.

The reports said it may be demolished to make way for a multibillion-ringgit integrated development.