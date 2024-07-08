Cops seize nearly RM900,000 worth of drugs planned for distribution in Johor

BATU PAHAT: Police seized drugs, amounting to RM895,662, in an apartment in this district which was used as a store and packaging centre before being distributed throughout the state.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said seven suspects were arrested in the raid, the result of almost a month’s intelligence, on Aug 1.

He said the suspects comprised four local men, aged between 21 and 38, and three Thai and Vietnamese women, aged between 24 and 25.

“Preliminary urine screening tests found that all suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and found that they had no previous record of offences, either involving drugs or crimes.

“Among the drugs confiscated were ecstasy powder, weighing 5,219.71 grammes (gms); 65 ecstasy pills (23.17 gms); 56 Eramin 5 pills; and 96.46 gms of ketamine,“ he told reporters in a press conference at the Batu Pahat district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Shahrulanuar said in addition to turning the house into a store and packaging centre, this syndicate also delivers drugs to customers who have placed orders.

He said the results of the investigation also found that this syndicate has been active since the beginning of July, and that the amount of drugs confiscated could be used by approximately 19,000 drug addicts.

“Also seized in the raid was a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a motorcycle as well as cash amounting to RM2,380, with the total amount seized at RM92,730.

“All suspects have been remanded from Friday until tomorrow (Aug 8), and the case is being investigated according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added.