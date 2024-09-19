Counter setting: N. Sembilan MACC arrests two enforcement officers

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Negeri Sembilan branch, arrested two enforcement officers from the Immigration Department, with one suspected of conspiring to facilitate the illegal entry of foreigners, using the ‘counter setting’ method.

According to a source, the two men, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested at the Negeri Sembilan MACC Office, at 3 am and 5.40 pm yesterday, when they appeared to have their statements recorded.

“The two individuals involved are believed to be conspiring with syndicate agents to bring in foreigners, who arrived through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 and KLIA2.

“They are believed to have received bribes from syndicate agents, in addition to arranging for special counters to release foreigners without going through the proper checks at the airports,” he said in a statement today.

Both suspects were brought to the Seremban Court this morning, and Magistrate Fairuz Syuhada Amran, allowed the main suspect to be remanded for five days until Sept 23, while the other was remanded for seven days until Sept 25.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awangkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awang Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, and the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki reportedly said that a senior immigration officer, believed to be the mastermind behind the ‘counter setting’ operations, was among 60 individuals arrested on Sept 5.

The suspect, who has served 20 years with the department, is believed to have influenced over 50 officers to engage in irresponsible activities.