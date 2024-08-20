Court orders mental examination for man who injured wife

CHUKAI: The Kemaman Sessions Court today ordered a mental evaluation for a man accused of assaulting his wife last week.

Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd issued the order against Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 46, following a request by deputy public prosecutor Nur Syafiqah Noorinda, who highlighted that the accused had previously undergone psychiatric treatment but discontinued it in May of last year.

Earlier, Nor Al Faizan pleaded not guilty.

He was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, 43, by striking her on the head, cheeks, hands and back using his hands and feet at a house in Kampung Tanjung Bukit Mentok at 5.52 pm on Aug 16.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both if convicted.

Nur Syafiqah requested a mental evaluation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and did not offer bail for the accused who was unrepresented.

Judge Wan Suhaila allowed the request and fixed Sept 23 for re-mention.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Judge Wan Suhaila set Sept 12 for the re-mention of the case involving Norulhuda Sofia Muda, 26, who was charged with physically abusing her six-year-old daughter and throwing her out of a window, in Kampung Air Jabor Kubur, here on July 13.

The proceedings were postponed today because the mental evaluation report for the accused was not yet available.

Previously, the court had rejected her guilty plea, noting that her emotional state indicated she did not fully understand the charges against her.