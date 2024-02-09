Domestic security conference adopts resolution to tackle drug, substance crimes immediately

PUTRAJAYA: The 2024 Domestic Security Conference has agreed on several strategies to combat drug and substance crimes, including the use of advanced technology such as drones and strengthening cooperation between national and international security agencies.

Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi said that the conference, which was held for the first time, also adopted a resolution calling for immediate action against drug and substance crimes.

“Commitment and follow-up action from all stakeholders are crucial to ensure the successful implementation of this resolution, as drug and substance crimes are identified as a major threat requiring immediate and ongoing attention,” he said when presenting the conference outcome here today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was also present.

Other strategies outlined include implementing more aggressive enforcement operations both domestically and internationally to combat drug smuggling; empowering existing laws; and launching public awareness programmes that highlight the importance of social security and encourage local communities to actively participate.

With over 800 participants, the one-day conference themed “Keselamatan Bukan Untuk Dikompromi” sought to comprehensively identify the major threats to the country’s security and public order based on data and to formulate strategies to tackle these issues.

Findings from the conference will be presented at the National Security Council meeting and will be integral to the KDN Strategic Plan 2026-2030, while also providing valuable input for the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said that there are an estimated 135,000 drug addicts in Malaysia, based on data from four sources, namely the Health Ministry, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, and the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN).

“Sixty-eight percent of prison inmates are involved in drug-related offences, either under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 or other acts.

“We must address this issue as it can lead to problems, including (increased) crime rate and overcrowding in prisons...the effects are interconnected,” he told a press conference after the closing ceremony of the conference.

Saifuddin Nasution explained that national security threats range from unauthorised and foreign fishermen encroaching on national waters to drug abuse.

As such, he said the Home Ministry will use the the conference findings to formulate relevant policies.

Regarding Malaysia’s desire to maintain its position as the 10th most peaceful country in the Global Peace Index (GPI), Saifuddin Nasution said it was a realistic target that needed to be achieved for the benefit of both the people and the nation.

He said that a strong position in the index would reflect the public’s sense of comfort and safety and enhance international perceptions of Malaysia, potentially attracting more investors.

The media reported on June 15 that Malaysia has climbed nine spots in the 2024 GPI, securing the 10th position as one of the world’s most peaceful countries this year.

The GPI serves as the premier metric for global peacefulness, offering comprehensive data-driven insights into peace trends, its economic significance and strategies for fostering peaceful societies.